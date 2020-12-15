Fremont man sentenced to two years in prison for failing drug court

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although he had entered into the drug court program, a document from Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis on Nov. 23 stated that Crull had not been honest to the program’s team.

The document said Crull began relationships, despite the drug court denying his requests, and made cover stories for visiting them, as he falsely stated that he was going to a Fremont church and staying with his mother on two different occasions.

Additionally, Krull tested positive for meth on Nov. 15 and also admitted to using marijuana during his time in drug court. He also did not meet requirements on the necessary number of applications or volunteer hours, stating that he was “too lazy to do so” and purchased a car without the court’s permission.

In court, Krull apologized for his actions. Hall said he was “disappointed” to see him in this spot, as he said when Krull wasn’t lying, he excelled more than most other drug court members.

“You’ve got talent, you’ve got ability, you can do a lot of things,” he said. “You’re bright, but if you keep lying to yourself and to others, you’re never going to get on the path to be successful.”