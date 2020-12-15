Fremont man sentenced to two years in prison for failing drug court

A 25-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to two years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary after admitting he failed to comply with the terms of the Dodge County Adult Drug Court.
Zachary P. Crull entered the program on April 13 after pleading guilty to two charges of possession of a controlled substance in the Dodge County District Court.
“You’re going to have to change your ways,” District Court Geoffrey Hall said. “You’ve wasted your 25 years up to this point.”
On Oct. 11, 2019, an FPD officer was dispatched to Methodist Fremont Health after hospital staff found illegal items on Crull, who had self-admitted himself to the facility earlier that day.
A hospital security officer presented FPD with a small bag of methamphetamine, a clear glass pipe and a small storage box with traces of marijuana. Crull admitted to owning the items found on him.
On Nov. 22, 2019, an FPD officer responded to a Fremont residence on a verbal disturbance between Crull and a female. After finding that Crull had an active warrant, the officer arrested him and transported him to the Dodge County Booking Center.
Upon arriving at the center, staff found a bag inside Crull’s wallet with traces of what later tested positive for meth, and he was later cited.
Although he had entered into the drug court program, a document from Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis on Nov. 23 stated that Crull had not been honest to the program’s team.
The document said Crull began relationships, despite the drug court denying his requests, and made cover stories for visiting them, as he falsely stated that he was going to a Fremont church and staying with his mother on two different occasions.
Additionally, Krull tested positive for meth on Nov. 15 and also admitted to using marijuana during his time in drug court. He also did not meet requirements on the necessary number of applications or volunteer hours, stating that he was “too lazy to do so” and purchased a car without the court’s permission.
In court, Krull apologized for his actions. Hall said he was “disappointed” to see him in this spot, as he said when Krull wasn’t lying, he excelled more than most other drug court members.
“You’ve got talent, you’ve got ability, you can do a lot of things,” he said. “You’re bright, but if you keep lying to yourself and to others, you’re never going to get on the path to be successful.”
Hall sentenced Krull to two years in prison for each charge to run concurrently. Krull was given credit for 87 days previously served and must serve at least one year in prison.
Hall also ordered Krull to one year of post-release supervision and an updated co-occurring evaluation upon his release. Krull must also enter into a weekly 12-step program and work or seek work.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Abel G. Ortiz Jr., 29, of Fremont pleaded guilty to one charge of second-degree assault and terroristic threats and one charge of resisting arrest, a subsequent offense. On. May 23, FPD was called to a report of an assault in Fremont. The victim said Ortiz had approached him from behind and put a knife to his neck. After a struggle, the victim received a cut to his hand that required stitches. On May 25, FPD was called again to a physical disturbance between Ortiz and a female. After failing to stop and resisting attempts to be handcuffed, Ortiz was held on the ground and arrested. Later on, Ortiz headbutted an officer, giving them a nosebleed. Beamis presented a 2010 conviction of resisting arrest for Ortiz, which Hall accepted. He ordered a presentence investigation and set Ortiz’ sentencing for Feb. 1.
- Brandon T. Saunders, 47, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, pleaded guilty to child abuse and third-degree domestic assault. According to a report, Saunders grabbed a minor, bent them over a couch and hit them with a belt on Feb. 21. The next day, Saunders grabbed his wife by the throat and held her against a wall, leaving her with a bump on her head. Although Saunders’ attorney asked for a bond reduction to 10% of $50,000 as he said his client was caring for his father after a coronary bypass surgery, Hall denied the motion, saying that Saunders was picked up in late November on a warrant in August. Hall ordered a PSI set Saunders’ sentencing for Feb. 1.
- Ryan M. Kovar, 26, of Durham, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. On Oct. 21, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled Kovar over for speeding. After spotting a container in the car that Kovar admitted to contain tetrahydrocannabinol, the deputy conducted a probable cause search and found five boxes of THC and two bags of cookies that Kovar later admitted to containing THC. The deputy also found blotting paper of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) in Kovar’s wallet. Hall ordered a PSI and set Kovar’s sentencing for Jan. 25.
- Kyle J. Kruger, 33, of Omaha had his bond set at 10% of $100,000 on a motion to revoke his probation. He entered into 30 months of probation on Aug. 27, 2018, on drug possession charges. As he will enter court with new drug possession charges in Dodge County in January, Kruger was found to be in violation of his probation terms. Hall set Kruger’s next hearing date for Jan. 4.
- Teisha J. Reitan, 33, of O’Neill admitted to violating her probation. She was sentenced to 30 months of probation on drug possession charges on April 1, 2019. On Oct. 2, Reitan was arrested in Antelope County for driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, driving left of center and no registration in the vehicle. However, Reitan’s attorney said his client was not aware she was driving under suspension and had a flat tire while driving in the rain after dropping her children off with their grandparents. Beamis said Reitan had been doing well in the probation program, and Hall extended her probation by six months.
- Marvin A. Wennstedt, 49, of Fremont was not present for his hearing to revoke his probation. He is serving probation for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Although Wennstedt was initially given a bench warrant of 10% of $150,000 on Nov. 16 for failing to appear in court, Beamis said the warrant was recalled to give him another chance to appear. Hall issued another warrant, also at $150,000.
- Jessica L. Oster, 34, of Fremont had a restitution hearing for the payments on her probation. Oster was placed on 30 months of probation on Dec. 9, 2019, for unauthorized use of a financial transfer device and was ordered to pay $4,500. Although she has paid $1,850 so far, Hall said Oster must continue to seek work to make monthly payments and set her next hearing for May 21.
- Gabrielle A. Thatcher, 24, and Ashley E. Davis, 22, both had a virtual hearing to enter into the drug court program. The two were told they would be subject to random testing and searches and must be honest throughout the program before signing documents.
