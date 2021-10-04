Fremont man sentenced to two years in prison for meth, failing to appear on bail

A 37-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to two years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for possession of methamphetamine and failing to appear while on bail Monday.
Jacob L. Kohout previously pleaded guilty to the two charges in the Dodge County District Court on Aug. 23 after absconding while on bail for five months.
On Sept. 21, 2020, Fremont Police Department officers were called to the area of Logan and 14th streets at about midnight for multiple suspects looking through cars and threatening to smash windows.
An officer observed Kohout riding on a bicycle without lights and attempted to pull him over. Kohout continued to ride despite the officer turning on the cruiser’s lights and siren.
During a chase on foot, Kohout was detained by the officer, who found a small bag of a substance that later tested positive for meth.
After his release on bail, Kohout failed to appear in court on Jan. 26. A bench warrant of $150,000 was issued for his arrest, which was made on June 26.
At Kohout’s sentencing, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said the state was seeking a prison term of two years on each of the charges to run consecutively as he was at a high risk to re-offend in his presentence investigation.
“The defendant continues to not take responsibility for his actions and he has stated that he does not believe that these charges should have occurred against him,” she said.
Kohout’s attorney said his client wanted probation and would be willing to follow all recommendations. He also said Kohout had a long stretch of no criminal history and that hanging out with a “wrong crowd” caused his issues.
“I’d just like to get out and be a productive member of society,” Kohout said.
Although he said Kohout seemed “reasonable” during his appearance, Judge Geoffrey Hall said his records and PSI were anything but.
“I do not feel in any situation based on what happened here that I can give you the privilege of probation,” he told him. “You blew that when you absconded.”
Hall sentenced Kohout to two years in prison on each of the charges to run concurrently. He was given credit for 175 days previously served on the drug possession charge and 85 days on the failure to appear charge.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Jack P. Peters, 63, of Fremont was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading no contest to possession of a controlled substance. On July 25, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw Peters, who had an active warrant for his arrest, walking toward a garage. After placing Peters under arrest, the deputy found a container of meth on him during a search. After making his plea, Peters waived his right to a PSI to proceed to sentencing. As part of his sentencing, Peters was given credit for 72 days previously served.
- Lesley J. Jesse, 30, of Springdale, Arizona, was sentenced to one year in prison for possession of a controlled substance. On Feb. 10, a DCSO deputy was called to a domestic situation. At the residence, the deputy asked to search Jesse, who consented and was found to have a case containing LSD. Jesse failed to appear for her first hearing on July 12 and a bench warrant of $150,000 was issued for her arrest. She subsequently appeared on July 16 and had her bond lowered to $100,000, but she again failed to appear in court on Aug. 5. Another bench warrant of $150,000 was issued for Jesse, who was arrested in Butler County on separate charges and appeared in court on Sept. 1 to plead guilty. Due to Jesse’s failures to appear and arrest, as well as minimizing her actions in her PSI, Beamis said the state was seeking a term of two years in prison. Jesse’s attorney said probation would benefit his client, as she had a support system at her home in Missouri. He said Jesse had made bad life choices with others in her life, but she was tired of her lifestyle and honest about her issues. Although Hall agreed that Jesse had not had positive influences from those around her, he said she was not a candidate for probation due to her failures to appear. “You need to have enough self-confidence, self-esteem to respect yourself, because you deserve better,” Hall told her. “That’s going to be the difference in this case for your life going forward.” As part of her sentencing, Jesse was given credit for 69 days previously served.
- Alexander M. Janeke, 26, of Lincoln was sentenced to 60 days in jail after pleading no contest to driving under the influence. On July 17, a DCSO deputy was advised of a possible impaired driver who was driving all over the road and in the opposite lane, almost striking another car head-on. The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Janeke, at a gas station. Janeke had watery eyes and slurred speech and was found to have a history of drug use. Although he tested negative for alcohol, he failed a standardized field sobriety test. Janeke waived his right to a PSI and proceeded to sentencing. Although he was sentenced to 60 days in jail, he had already served 79 days at his time of sentencing. Janeke was also given a $500 fine, but it was waived in lieu of his extra time spent in jail.
- Robert J. Patashinsky, 24, of Fremont was sentenced to 30 months of probation and fined $500 for operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a controlled substance and theft involving stolen property. On July 7, a DCSO deputy was notified of a stolen vehicle driving out of Omaha. The deputy pursued the vehicle, which was driven by Patashinsky at a fast rate of speed by multiple vehicles. After driving into a ditch, the vehicle drove into a field and fence through Camp Cedars. Witnesses told the deputy the vehicle had rolled onto its side and that two occupants ran from the scene. Upon searching the vehicle, a pipe containing meth was found. Although the suspects were unable to be found during a search, a nearby resident reported that he saw two individuals matching their descriptions near his home. On Aug. 23, Patashinsky pleaded guilty to the three charges. At sentencing, Beamis said the state was not opposed to probation and for his sentence to transfer to Colorado after he completed treatment and aftercare. Patashinsky’s attorney agreed, and said that his client had taken responsibility and the proper steps in getting through treatment. Hall sentenced Patashinsky to probation for the drug possession and theft charges to run concurrently and fined him for the fleeing charge. He also ordered him to take part in 60 hours of community service, relapse prevention and a weekly 12-step program.
- Taylor R. Daniels, 29, of Omaha pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance and theft involving stolen property. On July 5, an FPD officer pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations. After backup was called, another officer found a small bag of meth on the passenger seat where Daniels had been sitting and a pipe in a backpack. Daniels admitted to owning them, as well as another pipe located on him. During an inventory search of the vehicle, a wallet containing another person’s ID was found in the passenger door. Bodycam footage showed Daniels placing the wallet in the door during the traffic stop. The owner of the wallet was contacted and said that their car had been broken into recently. As part of his plea, Beamis said the state would request the two sentences to be run concurrently. Hall found Daniels guilty, ordered a PSI and set his sentencing for Nov. 8. He also modified Daniels’ bond, which is $10,000 on each charge, to run concurrently instead of separately.
- Donna L. Bouwers, 33, of West Point and Connor C. Ewoldt, 28, of Lincoln were not present for their hearings. A bench warrant of $100,000 was issued for Bouwers, while a warrant of $150,000 was issued for Ewoldt.