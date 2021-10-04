Fremont man sentenced to two years in prison for meth, failing to appear on bail

A 37-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to two years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for possession of methamphetamine and failing to appear while on bail Monday.

Jacob L. Kohout previously pleaded guilty to the two charges in the Dodge County District Court on Aug. 23 after absconding while on bail for five months.

On Sept. 21, 2020, Fremont Police Department officers were called to the area of Logan and 14th streets at about midnight for multiple suspects looking through cars and threatening to smash windows.

An officer observed Kohout riding on a bicycle without lights and attempted to pull him over. Kohout continued to ride despite the officer turning on the cruiser’s lights and siren.

During a chase on foot, Kohout was detained by the officer, who found a small bag of a substance that later tested positive for meth.

After his release on bail, Kohout failed to appear in court on Jan. 26. A bench warrant of $150,000 was issued for his arrest, which was made on June 26.

At Kohout’s sentencing, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said the state was seeking a prison term of two years on each of the charges to run consecutively as he was at a high risk to re-offend in his presentence investigation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}