Fremont man sentenced to up to six years in prison for meth possession

A 39-year-old Ames man was sentenced to four to six years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Monday.

Ross R. Mann pleaded guilty to the charge that same day in the Dodge County District Court and was found guilty by Judge Geoffrey Hall.

"This current path you've chosen is not working out real good," Hall told Mann. "Perhaps it would be time to make changes."

On April 27, 2021, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office was requested to assist the Department of Health and Human Services to check the welfare of an Ames child.

After arriving at the home, the deputies made contact with Mann, who was residing at the house. They located a sword belonging to Mann in plain view and were notified that he was a convicted felon.

A search warrant was then obtained to search the home, which resulted in various drug paraphernalia and 22 grams of meth in Mann's bedroom.

Although he initially pleaded not guilty to the charge, Mann withdrew his plea in court on Monday. He also waived his presentence investigation to proceed directly to sentencing.

As part of Mann's plea arrangement, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Thomas Gross said there was a joint agreement for four to six years in prison, which Hall honored.

"At this point, common sense tells you, 'Hey, you need to make some changes and take a career path that's going to be better than what you've done,'" Hall told Mann. "Otherwise, you're going to end up dead or in the penitentiary or both."

Mann was given credit for 258 days previously served and must serve at least two years of his sentence.

In other district court news on Monday:

Heidi M. Hall, 47, of Fremont was sentenced to 260 days in jail and 30 months of intensive supervised probation for possession of a controlled substance. On April 26, 2021, a DCSO deputy pulled Hall over for driving with no license plates. During a probable cause search, the deputy found a purse belonging to Hall that contained meth. During her booking, a glass pipe containing meth was also found on Hall. Hall pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 29, 2021. Both Gross and Hall's attorney believed probation was the best option for her. Hall's attorney said her client had been sober and had the support of her family as she moved forward into treatment. Hall said she was "tired" and was excited to start treatment. Although Geoffrey Hall said he was hesitant about investing more resources into Heidi Hall, he said he would give her "one more shot" with probation. Heidi Hall was also ordered to take part in a 12-step program, cognitive program, employment enhancement, relapse prevention and 60 hours of community service. She was given credit for 118 days previously served.

Alfred D. Brown, 65, of Fremont was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for possession of a controlled substance. On Dec. 18, 2020, a DCSO deputy pulled Brown over in a non-plated vehicle for driving over the speed limit. Brown admitted to drinking alcohol, but a preliminary breath test resulted in a negative. He consented to a search, upon which the deputy found cocaine inside a cigarette pack. Brown pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 29, 2021. Gross recommended a probation term for Brown, whose attorney agreed. Along with probation, Hall also ordered Brown to take part in a 12-step program, cognitive program, relapse prevention, 60 hours of community service and a crime victim empathy class.

Leah R. Cramer, 28, of Fremont was sentenced to 18 months of ISP for violating the terms of her probation. On April 4, 2019, Cramer was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for delivery of a controlled substance. A motion to revoke her probation was made after she was arrested by the Fremont Police Department for driving under suspension, obstruction of a peace officer and resisting arrest. The motion was amended in November 2021 to note that Cramer had failed to report a citation from FPD for a traffic violation in March 2021, which she also failed to appear in court for. Cramer admitted to violating her probation on Nov. 22, 2021. Gross recommended an extended probation term and more community service for Cramer, whose attorney agreed. Cramer said she had been compliant and wanted to start outpatient treatment. Although Hall said he had considered a prison sentence due to Cramer minimizing her actions, he ultimately sentenced her to 18 months of probation to run concurrently with her current sentence. He also ordered Cramer to take part in 15 more hours of community service and employment enhancement.

Darwin O. Garcia, 24, of Fremont had his bond reduced to $15,000. Garcia has pleaded not guilty to a charge of failure to stop and render aid from Sept. 18, 2021. Garcia's attorney said her client had been incarcerated since he turned himself in on Oct. 1, 2021, and asked to lower his bond of $30,000. Although Gross opposed the reduction due to the accused crime and Garcia's previous failure to appear in court, Hall approved the motion.

