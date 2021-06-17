Fremont man sentenced up to 10 years in prison for shooting last year

A 20-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to eight to 10 years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for his involvement in a shooting last year.

Gage A. Havens previously pleaded no contest to second-degree assault and terroristic threats in the Dodge County District Court on April 26.

On Feb. 21, 2020, Fremont Police Department officers were dispatched to a Fremont motel on a report of a shooting. Havens, who was pacing and agitated at the scene, said he was shot at by gang members.

Officers on the scene were notified of a victim at Methodist Fremont Health with a gunshot wound to his forearm. Another party told investigators that the two were in a vehicle leaving a party when Havens pulled out a gun and started firing from the car.

One of the bullets was reported to have pierced the window of a nearby nursing home while the resident was inside.

After arriving at the motel, Havens and the victim got into an argument about the latter’s gang affiliation. Havens challenged the victim to a fight and made threats while pointing the gun at the victim’s head.

The victim was then shot after the two struggled over the gun. Multiple witnesses observed Havens running from the scene and identified the gun as his.

