Fremont man sentenced up to 10 years in prison for shooting last year

A 20-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to eight to 10 years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for his involvement in a shooting last year.
Gage A. Havens previously pleaded no contest to second-degree assault and terroristic threats in the Dodge County District Court on April 26.
On Feb. 21, 2020, Fremont Police Department officers were dispatched to a Fremont motel on a report of a shooting. Havens, who was pacing and agitated at the scene, said he was shot at by gang members.
Officers on the scene were notified of a victim at Methodist Fremont Health with a gunshot wound to his forearm. Another party told investigators that the two were in a vehicle leaving a party when Havens pulled out a gun and started firing from the car.
One of the bullets was reported to have pierced the window of a nearby nursing home while the resident was inside.
After arriving at the motel, Havens and the victim got into an argument about the latter’s gang affiliation. Havens challenged the victim to a fight and made threats while pointing the gun at the victim’s head.
The victim was then shot after the two struggled over the gun. Multiple witnesses observed Havens running from the scene and identified the gun as his.
Havens originally filed writ not guilty pleas but withdrew them to make his new pleas and was found guilty by Judge Geoffrey Hall.
Havens was sentenced to eight to 10 years in prison for his assault charge and two to three years for his threats charge. He was given 479 days of credit previously served on his sentence, which will run concurrently between the two charges.
In other district court news on Monday:
- William L. Moore, 37, of Seward was sentenced to two years in prison for violating the terms of his probation. On Aug. 27, 2018, Moore was placed on a term of 30 months of intensive supervised probation after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault. A motion to revoke Moore’s probation was filed on Dec. 11, 2020, after he failed to report for testing in October and November 2020. He admitted to violating his probation on April 8 and was found guilty. Moore was given 138 days of credit previously served and was also sentenced to nine months of post-release supervision.
- Robert G. Leonard, 58, of Fremont was sentenced to 90 days in jail and had his PRS unsatisfactorily terminated after admitting to violating its terms. On June 8, 2020, Leonard was sentenced to two years in prison and nine months of PRS for fourth-offense driving under the influence and shoplifting charges. A motion to revoke Leonard’s PRS was made on May 10 after he quit reporting to probation on April 2, having missed chemical tests the months prior. As part of his sentence, Leonard was given 41 days credit previously served on each charge to run concurrently and must serve a minimum of 53 days.
- Alyssa M. Johnson, 20, of Fremont was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for attempted delivery of a controlled substance. On March 11, 2020, investigators with FPD’s III Corps Drug Task Force met with a confidential informant who had arranged a drug by with Johnson. The informant was tracked and provided a wire during the transaction, which resulted in Johnson providing them with methamphetamine. Johnson pleaded guilty to the charge on April 5 and was found guilty. Along with her probation, Johnson was also ordered to attend a weekly 12-step program, cognitive program, relapse prevention and work enhancement. She was also ordered to take part in 60 hours of community service.
- Jessica A. Hummel, 30, of Fremont pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance. On Feb. 14, Hummel called the Fremont Police Department from her parked vehicle at her residence. She told officers she had argued with her boyfriend over picking up a friend of his and took her daughter with her to the car as she was fearful of the situation. The officers found a plastic baggie of meth and paraphernalia in the garage, and after searching the house, they found used needles and a glass pipe with meth. Although Hummel previously filed a writ not guilty plea, she withdrew it to make her new plea. Hall found Hummel guilty, ordered a presentence investigation report and set her sentencing for July 19.
- Courtney A. Cirian, 32, of Papillion failed to appear in court after being arrested on a felony theft charge in Douglas County last week. Cirian previously filed a writ not guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance. While Ciriann’s attorney requested a continuance for the hearing, Hall issued a bench warrant of 10% of $100,000.
- Zachary W. Shannon, 29, of Lincoln had his status hearing continued to June 28. Shannon is facing drug delivery and possession charges, as well as operating a vehicle to avoid arrest. Shannon’s attorney requested the continuance so that a new attorney could represent him.