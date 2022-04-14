 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont man with a weapon arrested for assault on a police officer

Police News

Fremont Police officers responded at 12:04 a.m. April 14 to the 1800 block of North Clarkson Street for a physical disturbance.

Contact was made with Ryan D. Russell, 46, of Fremont, who was in possession of a firearm. Officers gave multiple commands to Russell to put the firearm down and he finally complied. Officers then attempted to place Russell in handcuffs and he immediately resisted. Russell continued to resist, grabbing one of the officers by the neck making it difficult for the officer to breathe.

A taser was deployed and officers were able to gain control of the individual. Russell was placed under arrest for third-degree domestic assault, obstruction of a peace officer, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.

