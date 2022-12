Fremont Police officers responded on Dec. 13 to the 1400 block of Ohio Street for a possible protection order violation in progress.

Officers made contact with an individual, identified as Christopher Beauregard, 38, who was located inside of the residence.

Beauregard was arrested for the following charges: protection order violation, first-degree trespassing, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), stalking, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.