Fremont Police arrest two individuals for public indecency, other charges

Fremont Police officers responded to a public indecency complaint at about 11:09 a.m. April 23 in the 700 block of North H Street.
Upon my arrival officers determined the complaint to be valid resulting in the arrest of Aaron K. Myers, 36, of Lexington, and Heather J. Mielke, 40, of Fremont.
Myers was arrested for public indecency, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, and for a warrant out of Buffalo County.
Mielke was arrested for public indecency and disorderly conduct.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.