Fremont Police arrest two individuals for public indecency, other charges

Police News

Fremont Police officers responded to a public indecency complaint at about 11:09 a.m. April 23 in the 700 block of North H Street.

Upon my arrival officers determined the complaint to be valid resulting in the arrest of Aaron K. Myers, 36, of Lexington, and Heather J. Mielke, 40, of Fremont.

Myers was arrested for public indecency, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, and for a warrant out of Buffalo County.

Mielke was arrested for public indecency and disorderly conduct.

