Fremont Police Department announces results of special enforcement campaign

The Fremont Police Department has released results of its recent “Click it or Ticket” enforcement.

The Fremont Police Department applied for and received a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation for overtime traffic enforcement in conjunction with the nationwide “Click it or Ticket” mobilization. Agencies from across the State of Nebraska participated.

The grant period was from Nov. 16-29. FPD provided a total of seven officers and worked 101 overtime hours during the grant period. All traffic enforcement statistics will be reported back to the State of Nebraska.

Those statistics are as follows: 37 citations for speeding; 1 felony arrest; 1 minor in possession of alcohol citation; 1 open alcohol container citation; 8 safety belt citations; 1 child passenger safety restraint citation; 16 other traffic violation citations; 65 total citations issued; 108 total contacts.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0