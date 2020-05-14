Fremont Police Department responds to a string of unrelated property damage reports

The Fremont Police Department recently responded to several reports of property damage.
The five reports, which took place between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Wednesday, are not believed to be related, the FPD said.
At approximately 3:45 p.m. Tuesday a hit and run property damage accident was reported at a business in the 1500 block of north Bell Street. The victim reported her 2000 Toyota Sienna van was parked and unoccupied when it was struck by another vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle left the scene without leaving any contact information.
At approximately 4:50 p.m. Tuesday a hit and run property damage accident was reported at a business in the 300 block of west 23rd Street. The victim reported her 2017 Ford Fusion was parked and unoccupied in the business parking lot when it was struck by another vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle left the scene without leaving any contact information.
At approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday a hit and run property damage accident was reported at a residence in the 600 block of west 3rd Street. The victim reported that his mailbox was struck and damaged by a passing vehicle. The driver of the vehicle left the scene without leaving any contact information. Also, a neighbor of the owner of the mailbox reported that her vehicle, a 1997 Chrysler LHS, was parked on the street and unoccupied and was struck by the same vehicle that struck her neighbor's mailbox.
At approximately 1:05 p.m. Wednesday a damage to property report was made at a residence in the 1400 block of north Logan Street. The victim reported his 2005 Ford Taurus was parked and unoccupied and someone broke off the driver’s side rearview mirror.
At approximately 1:25 p.m. Wednesday a damage to property complaint was made at a residence in the 1000 block of north Logan Street. The victim reported her 2017 Ford Fusion was parked and unoccupied when someone damaged a window on the car by throwing some type of projectile at it.
