Fremont Police Department responds to a string of unrelated property damage reports

The Fremont Police Department recently responded to several reports of property damage.

The five reports, which took place between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Wednesday, are not believed to be related, the FPD said.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. Tuesday a hit and run property damage accident was reported at a business in the 1500 block of north Bell Street. The victim reported her 2000 Toyota Sienna van was parked and unoccupied when it was struck by another vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle left the scene without leaving any contact information.

At approximately 4:50 p.m. Tuesday a hit and run property damage accident was reported at a business in the 300 block of west 23rd Street. The victim reported her 2017 Ford Fusion was parked and unoccupied in the business parking lot when it was struck by another vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle left the scene without leaving any contact information.