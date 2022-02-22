 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont Police Department seeks information about recent incidents

The Fremont Police Department recently has received numerous complaints of individuals in vehicles shooting BB/soft guns at individuals and property.

These incidents have resulted in minor injury and damage.

The department cautions those responsible that this type of activity is serious in nature and can result in felony criminal charges.

Anyone with information may call FPD at 402-727-2677, Crimestoppers at 402-727-4002, or submit a tip using the department’s P3 app. Your information can remain anonymous. The case numbers are 688 and 707.

