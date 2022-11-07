Fremont Police determine occupied house was struck by gunshots

Fremont Police officers responded on Nov. 5 to the 300 block of North I Street in reference to gunshots being heard.

Investigators determined the incident involved two vehicles which both left the area before officers’ arrival.

A short time later, officers responded to the 1100 block of North Somers Avenue in reference to gunshots being heard.

Investigators determined an occupied house was struck during the incident. No one was injured.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-727-4002 or submit your tip from the Fremont Police Department’s Facebook page. Refer to case numbers 5208 and 5210 when submitting your tip.