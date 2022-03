Fremont Police officers responded to the Fremont Mall at about 4:10 p.m. March 20 in reference to a possible theft of a dog from a trailer.

The dog is described as a gray 5-month-old female Great Pyrenees with a pink harness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fremont Police at 402-727-2677, Crimestoppers at 402-727-4002 or submit a Crimestoppers tip via the department’s Facebook page. Make reference to case No. 1123 when providing information.

