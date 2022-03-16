 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Fremont Police investigating vehicle-pedestrian incident

  • Updated
  • 0
Police News

The Fremont Police Department is investigating a vehicle-pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred between 7-7:30 p.m. March 15.

The incident took place at First Street and Clarmar Avenue where the pedestrian says they were struck by a white Silverado that then fled the area. The pedestrian received non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 402-727-2677, contact Crimestoppers at 402-727-4002 or submit a tip through the Facebook page. Refer to case #1038 when providing information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Police arrest Fremont woman

Police arrest Fremont woman

Fremont Police had contact at about 7:44 a.m. March 15 with Brandi R. Andera, 41, of Fremont, who had an active warrant.

Watch Now: Related Video

Women's rights: Sub Saharan African women made invisible in Tunisia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News