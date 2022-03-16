Fremont Police investigating vehicle-pedestrian incident

The Fremont Police Department is investigating a vehicle-pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred between 7-7:30 p.m. March 15.
The incident took place at First Street and Clarmar Avenue where the pedestrian says they were struck by a white Silverado that then fled the area. The pedestrian received non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 402-727-2677, contact Crimestoppers at 402-727-4002 or submit a tip through the Facebook page. Refer to case #1038 when providing information.