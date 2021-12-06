 Skip to main content
Fremont Police make arrest

  Updated
Police News

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Dec. 5, Dillon M. Verbeek, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order after he was found in the company of former partner from whom he is prohibited from contacting in the 1200 block of north Irving Street, Fremont Police reported.

