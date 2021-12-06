At approximately 9:30 a.m., Dec. 5, Dillon M. Verbeek, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order after he was found in the company of former partner from whom he is prohibited from contacting in the 1200 block of north Irving Street, Fremont Police reported.
Fremont Police make arrest
