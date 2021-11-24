 Skip to main content
Fremont police make arrest

Police News

At approximately 5:15 a.m. Nov. 19, Dillon M. Verbeek, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after he allegedly took a car belonging to an acquaintance after the acquaintance repeatedly told him he was not allowed to drive it, Fremont Police reported.

