Fremont police respond to several calls

Theft reported from parked car
At approximately 11 a.m. Friday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a theft complaint that was made at a residence in the 2600 block of north Laverna Street.
The victim reported that sometime between 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 someone entered her 2002 Ford Explorer while it was parked outside and took approximately $10 in change and prescription medication.
TVs, guitar stolen from home
At approximately 12:20 p.m. Friday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of a burglary to a residence in the 500 block of north I Street.
The victim reported that while she was away from her residence, someone gained entry through a back door and took items including an LG brand TV, a Samsung brand TV and a Vizio brand TV and a Peavey brand electric guitar and amplifier. The total dollar loss is estimated at $700.
Vehicle damaged with spray paint
At approximately 9:05 a.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a damage to property complaint that was made at a residence in the 1200 block of north L Street.
The victim reported that someone spray-painted his 2010 Chrysler PT Cruiser while it was parked and unattended.
Indoor driving range damaged
At approximately 7:45 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a damage to property complaint that was made at a building in the 1000 block of north Clarkson Street.
It appeared someone gained entry into the building and damaged an interior driving range by damaging the ceiling and breaking equipment. The estimated loss is $3,000.
Damage to pickup reported
At approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a damage to property complaint that was made at a residence in the 700 block of Empire Avenue.
It appeared someone threw some type of explosive or flammable object onto a 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup which caused damage to the hood and front windshield. The estimated loss is $1,500.
Bike stolen from residence
On Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a theft complaint that was made at a residence in the 400 block of west Military Avenue.
The victim reported that his Haro model bicycle was stolen. The only description of the bicycle is that it is black and bears serial number bha20g1849. The estimated value of the bike is $500.
Theft from construction site reported
At approximately 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a burglary that was reported at a job site in the 900 block of Kate Avenue.
A house under construction was entered sometime between Sept. 4, 2020, and Sept. 8, 2020 and wiring was taken. The estimated loss is $1,500.
Man cited after leaving scene
On Saturday, the Fremont Police Department cited Andres Y. Alvarez, 21, of Fremont on suspicion of Driving with a Revoked License and Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage accident following a two-vehicle hit and run accident that occurred in the 500 block of north M Street on Friday.
Alvarez is accused of operating a motor vehicle and striking a 2003 Audi Sedan that was parked and unoccupied. Alvarez then left the scene without leaving any contact information.
Man cited for child neglect
At approximately 4:45 p.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department cited David L. Larvick-Rounds, 22, of Fremont on suspicion of child neglect after two minor children in his care were found out walking with no supervision.
Arrest made for trespassing
At approximately 9:25 p.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Jami M. Kohl, 50, of Fremont on suspicion of criminal trespassing after she was observed at a business in the 700 block of north Broad Street where she had been prohibited from visiting.
Slashed tire leads to citation
At approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department cited Cameron P. Butterfield, 22, of Fremont on suspicion of criminal mischief after he allegedly slashed the tire of a parked vehicle outside of a business in the 100 block of north Main Street.
Vehicle reported stolen from lot
At approximately 11:05 p.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of a Cadillac Escalade that was reported stolen from a parking lot in the 400 block of east 3rd Street. The vehicle bears Nebraska plate 5-C3858. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.
The owner of the Escalade said he left the vehicle unlocked with the ignition keys inside the vehicle.
Citation issued for leaving scene
At approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department cited Rogelio Batz-Luis, 23, of Fremont on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident following a two-vehicle property damage accident that occurred outside of a business in the 200 block of north Main Street.
Batz-Luis was also charged with no proof of insurance. He is accused of striking a parked car and then leaving the scene without leaving any contact information.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.