Fremont police respond to several calls

At approximately 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a burglary that was reported at a job site in the 900 block of Kate Avenue.

A house under construction was entered sometime between Sept. 4, 2020, and Sept. 8, 2020 and wiring was taken. The estimated loss is $1,500.

Man cited after leaving scene

On Saturday, the Fremont Police Department cited Andres Y. Alvarez, 21, of Fremont on suspicion of Driving with a Revoked License and Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage accident following a two-vehicle hit and run accident that occurred in the 500 block of north M Street on Friday.

Alvarez is accused of operating a motor vehicle and striking a 2003 Audi Sedan that was parked and unoccupied. Alvarez then left the scene without leaving any contact information.

Man cited for child neglect

At approximately 4:45 p.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department cited David L. Larvick-Rounds, 22, of Fremont on suspicion of child neglect after two minor children in his care were found out walking with no supervision.

Arrest made for trespassing