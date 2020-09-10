Fremont Police respond to several calls

Pickup causes damage to yard
At approximately 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a hit-and-run property damage accident that was reported at a residence in the 400 block of west Jackson Street.
It was reported that a white or gray colored Dodge pickup drove onto the yard of the residence and caused damage to landscaping blocks and the lawn. The driver of the pickup then left the scene without leaving any contact information. The estimated damage is $1,500.
Stolen property reported from garage
At approximately 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a burglary that was reported to a garage at a residence in the 1700 block of Fredericksen Street.
The victim reported that during the overnight hours, someone entered the garage through an unsecured door and took multiple items from cars parked inside. The stolen items included, but are not limited to a wallet, a checkbook, sunglasses, a Louis Vuitton purse, and loose change and small cash. The estimated value of the stolen property is $2,500.
Arrest made following collision
At approximately 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department cited Keiden R. Sovey, 19, of Valley, NE on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a two-vehicle personal injury collision at the intersection of 23rd Street and Nye Avenue.
Sovey was later jailed on an outstanding arrest warrant from Burt County, NE.
Several items taken from vehicle
At approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a theft from vehicle report that was made at a residence in 300 block of north Platte Avenue.
The victim reported someone entered her vehicle while it was parked outside the residence and took miscellaneous items including, but not limited to, cash and banking cards.
The theft is believed to have occurred between 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, and 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The estimated loss is $120.
Hit-and-run accident reported
At approximately 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a hit and run property damage accident that was reported at a business in the 3300 block of east Elk Lane.
It was reported that a gray Dodge Dakota pickup truck backed into a white-colored van parked in the parking lot. The driver of the Dodge Dakota pickup left the scene without leaving any information. Damage to the van is estimated at $50.
iPad stolen from parked car
At approximately 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a theft from vehicle complaint that was made at a residence in the 800 block of west 11th Street.
An iPad was reported stolen from a car that was parked outside of the residence. The estimated loss is $150.
Dog fight leads to citations
At approximately 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department cited Marisa J. Utterback, 27, of Fremont on suspicion of Disorderly Conduct following a disturbance at a residence in the 2000 block of north Union Street.
It was reported that two persons were involved in a physical altercation over a dog dispute in which a loose dog allegedly attacked a dog being walked by Utterback. Utterback was cited after she allegedly assaulted a witness at the scene.
The owner of the loose dog, Amanda L. Otte, 19, of Blair, NE was cited on suspicion of having a dog at-large.
Arrest made for trespassing
At approximately 9:25 p.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Jami M. Kohl, 50, of Fremont on suspicion of criminal trespassing after she was observed at a business in the 700 block of north Broad Street where she had been prohibited from visiting.
Slashed tire leads to citation
At approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department cited Cameron P. Butterfield, 22, of Fremont on suspicion of criminal mischief after he allegedly slashed the tire of a parked vehicle outside of a business in the 100 block of north Main Street.
Vehicle reported stolen from lot
At approximately 11:05 p.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of a Cadillac Escalade that was reported stolen from a parking lot in the 400 block of east 3rd Street. The vehicle bears Nebraska plate 5-C3858. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.
The owner of the Escalade said he left the vehicle unlocked with the ignition keys inside the vehicle.
Citation issued for leaving scene
At approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department cited Rogelio Batz-Luis, 23, of Fremont on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident following a two-vehicle property damage accident that occurred outside of a business in the 200 block of north Main Street.
Batz-Luis was also charged with no proof of insurance. He is accused of striking a parked car and then leaving the scene without leaving any contact information.
