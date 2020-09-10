Fremont Police respond to several calls

Sovey was later jailed on an outstanding arrest warrant from Burt County, NE.

Several items taken from vehicle

At approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a theft from vehicle report that was made at a residence in 300 block of north Platte Avenue.

The victim reported someone entered her vehicle while it was parked outside the residence and took miscellaneous items including, but not limited to, cash and banking cards.

The theft is believed to have occurred between 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, and 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The estimated loss is $120.

Hit-and-run accident reported

At approximately 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a hit and run property damage accident that was reported at a business in the 3300 block of east Elk Lane.

It was reported that a gray Dodge Dakota pickup truck backed into a white-colored van parked in the parking lot. The driver of the Dodge Dakota pickup left the scene without leaving any information. Damage to the van is estimated at $50.

iPad stolen from parked car