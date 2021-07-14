Fremont police searching for missing teen

Fremont Police are looking for Chloe Sechrist.
She is described as a white 13-year-old female with blue eyes and red/auburn hair who is approximately 4’3” tall and weighs 65 pounds.
She was last seen at approximately 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 13, at her residence in the 2100 block of east 20th Street.
It is unknown what she is wearing, but she commonly carries a pink-colored, Nike brand back pack and black Nike “slide” shoes.
