Fremont Police warn of scam

Fremont Police have receive a couple of complaints recently about the “grandfather/granddaughter” scam.

The victim receives a phone call, purportedly from a law enforcement official, usually from another state, that the victim’s grandson/granddaughter has been arrested for some illegal activity. The victim is usually told the grandson/granddaughter can pay the fine immediately, but needs a sum of money, usually at least $1,000, to clear up the matter.

The victim is most often told to send the money by using a pre-paid credit card. The victim will be told not to tell other family members, because the grandson/granddaughter is embarrassed by his/her arrest.

Oftentimes, the victim will not be allowed to talk to his her grandson or granddaughter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone receiving a call like this should hang up immediately.

The police provides this information:

*Do not provide any personal information and do not send money.

*If you receive a call from a number you do not recognize, let it go to voicemail.

*No law enforcement agency anywhere will contact you with an offer to clear up any legal matter over the phone, ever.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0