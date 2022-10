Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 6:02 a.m. Oct. 18 to a physical domestic disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of East Third Street.

An investigation determined the complaint to be valid, resulting in injury.

Osmar L. Vasquez Mendez, 19, of Fremont was arrested for second-degree assault – a Class IIA felony, use of a weapon to commit a felony – a Class II felony, terroristic threats – a Class IIIA felony, and third-degree domestic assault – a Class I misdemeanor.