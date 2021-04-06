Fremont teen pleads guilty to attempted delivery of meth

A Fremont teen pleaded guilty on Monday to attempted delivery of methamphetamine in the Dodge County District Court.

Alyssa M. Johnson, 19, previously pleaded not guilty, but withdrew the plea in court in order to apply to the Dodge County Adult Drug Court program as part of her plea deal.

On March 11, 2020, an investigator with the Fremont Police Department’s III Corps Drug Task Force made contact with a confidential informant, who said they had arranged a drug buy with Johnson.

“Investigators with the task force met up with the confidential informant at a predetermined location here in Dodge County, Nebraska,” Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said. “The confidential informant was searched, provided with documented currency and a wire.”

Beamis said the informant then made a drug transaction at a set of apartments in southeast Fremont while being monitored by the investigators.

“The confidential informant stated that they provided the defendant with $60 in documented currency, and in return, the defendant provided the confidential informant with a white crystalized substance,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}