Fremont teens face charges

At approximately 4:15 p.m., Nov. 2, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both of Fremont, were cited on suspicion of criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and tampering with an informant following a disturbance at a residence in the 1900 block of Elm Street, Fremont Police reported.

A resident at that address reported that a large rock was thrown through a picture window in the front of the house.

Graffiti was also found painted on the front of the residence.

While police were on-scene investigating the complaint, a witness to the incident came forward with a description of a vehicle that was seen fleeing from the incident.

While police were still on scene, the suspect vehicle drove by and was stopped by police.

The two juvenile males in the vehicle denied any knowledge of the incident. While police were talking to the two males, the owner of the car arrived on scene and said they did not have permission to drive the car which was not registered to either male.

Both males were cited and released to their parents. It is believed that the damage to the house on Elm Street was done in retaliation for another unrelated incident. Damage to the residence on Elm Street is estimated at $1,500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0