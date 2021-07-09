 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont woman faces charges
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Fremont woman faces charges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 7:55 a.m., July 8, Carly S. Seip, 30, of Fremont was charged on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer and flight to avoid arrest, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The charges resulted after Seip came to the police department to make a fraud complaint.

Officers learned she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. After making her aware of this, she attempted to run out of the building and was non-compliant with officers after they detained her and took her into custody.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Fremonter
Crime and Courts

Police arrest Fremonter

  • Updated

At approximately 8:45 p.m., June 29, Luther L. Johnson, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News