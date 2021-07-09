Fremont woman faces charges

At approximately 7:55 a.m., July 8, Carly S. Seip, 30, of Fremont was charged on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer and flight to avoid arrest, Fremont Police reported.
The charges resulted after Seip came to the police department to make a fraud complaint.
Officers learned she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. After making her aware of this, she attempted to run out of the building and was non-compliant with officers after they detained her and took her into custody.
