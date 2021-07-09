Fremont woman faces charges

At approximately 7:55 a.m., July 8, Carly S. Seip, 30, of Fremont was charged on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer and flight to avoid arrest, Fremont Police reported.

Officers learned she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. After making her aware of this, she attempted to run out of the building and was non-compliant with officers after they detained her and took her into custody.