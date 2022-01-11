 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Fremont woman faces charges

Police News

A 31-year-old woman faces charges after Fremont Police responded to a disturbance at approximately 11:20 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 1700 block of North Maxwell Street.

Officers spoke with the reporting party who advised that he found a female inside his truck going through the center console, police reported. She had a cup full of change and ear bud headphones in her hands when confronted. He kept her at the location and waited for police to arrive.

As a result of the investigation Jenna M. Boschult of Fremont was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, theft by unlawful taking, disturbing the peace, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Indian citizens stop traffic to allow massive python to cross the road

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News