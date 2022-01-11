Fremont woman faces charges

A 31-year-old woman faces charges after Fremont Police responded to a disturbance at approximately 11:20 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 1700 block of North Maxwell Street.
Officers spoke with the reporting party who advised that he found a female inside his truck going through the center console, police reported. She had a cup full of change and ear bud headphones in her hands when confronted. He kept her at the location and waited for police to arrive.
As a result of the investigation Jenna M. Boschult of Fremont was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, theft by unlawful taking, disturbing the peace, possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce.