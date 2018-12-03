A collision in Saunders County on Sunday led to one fatality, according to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred about one and a half miles west of Mead on Nebraska Highway 92 at 7 p.m., when an eastbound pickup truck lost control and collided with a semi-tractor trailer driven by James T. Cooler, 53, of Smithland, Iowa.
The driver of the pickup was Scott Havener, 58, of Fremont. The passenger, Peggy R. Havener, 52, of Fremont, was pronounced dead at the Saunders County Medical Center, officials say.
After the first collision, a third pickup truck was eastbound and collided with the first pickup truck, yielding only minor damage.
Alcohol was not suspected as a contributing factor, and it is not known at this time if seatbelts were in use.