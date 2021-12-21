Fremont woman sentenced to 18 months in prison for drug possession, abscondence

A 51-year-old Fremont woman was sentenced to 18 months in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women for possession of a controlled substance Monday.

Jeannie D. McCoy previously pleaded guilty to the charge in the Dodge County District Court and was released from custody to enter treatment, but entered a different facility instead of returning to jail after her discharge.

“You were given the opportunity, the privilege of furlough, and there’s clearly an abscond,” Judge Geoffrey Hall told her. “The facts of what happened don’t square with what you just told me here today.”

On July 10, Fremont Police Department officers responded to a report that McCoy was talking to herself and walking into homes she didn’t reside at. The officers returned McCoy to her sister’s home, where she had been staying.

The sister told the officers that McCoy had a history of methamphetamine use and gave consent to search the residence. During the search, the officers found several items indicating drug use and a bag containing methamphetamine.

McCoy’s attorney said his client entered NOVA Treatment Community after being released on furlough, but was discharged due to “inappropriate relations,” although McCoy claimed it was due to what she was wearing.

After the discharge, McCoy’s attorney said his client was transported to the Siena/Francis House’s Miracles Recovery Program, where she was accepted and given a bed. He said she also had no transportation for getting back to Fremont.

Ultimately, McCoy’s attorney asked for a probation term, as he said his client was serious about going through treatment for her drug and mental health issues.

“I really want this because I have nothing else in life but to get better,” McCoy said. “… I feel like this might be the only shot left I have in my life.”

However, Hall said McCoy had absconded from her furlough, as on Nov. 16, a bench warrant was made for McCoy’s arrest, which wasn’t made until Dec. 2.

“You knew you were supposed to go to jail and you didn’t contact anybody here,” he said. “They could have come and figured out how to get you back to jail, but you went and you absconded.”

Additionally, Hall said McCoy had several active warrants out of Oklahoma that she was not aware of and didn’t believe she was serious about getting help.

“I can’t help her, you can’t help her, the state can’t help her unless she wants help,” he told her attorney. “And I don’t see it.”

Hall said he hoped that McCoy’s prison sentence would be a “catalyst” to making changes in her life. She was given credit for 106 days previously served.

Hall also sentenced McCoy to 12 months of post-release supervision and ordered her to take part in a substance evaluation, 12-step program and employment enhancement.

In other district court news on Monday:

Christopher J. Mossburg, 47, of Fremont pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault of a child. On Aug. 18, FPD received a child abuse/neglect intake from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The victim disclosed to a school counselor that Mossburg had been sexually assaulting her for several years between the ages of 5 and 13. On Aug. 30, an officer spoke with Mossburg, who admitted to the accused actions. After it was made known that Mossburg had dropped out of school after eighth grade, he was found competent to stand trial. Hall found Mossburg guilty and provided him with a sex offender registration form. He also ordered a PSI and set Mossburg’s sentencing for Feb. 11, 2022.

Jason A. Hoey, 44, of Omaha pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance. On Sept. 20, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible impaired driver who drove into a ditch. As the driver, Hoey, exited the vehicle, a small bag of meth fell from his lap. An additional container of meth was also found inside of the car. As part of his plea agreement, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Sara Sopinski said the state would not be opposed to a term of probation if Hoey wished for the sentence. Although Hoey’s attorney also requested an own recognizance bond to lower the cost from $10,000 so his client could return to his job, Sopinski opposed the reduction. Hall denied the motion but said he would grant a furlough if Hoey agreed to enter treatment. He found Hoey guilty, ordered a PSI and set his sentencing for Jan. 31, 2022.

Curtis J. Reeves, 40, of Dodge pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. On June 28, a DCSO deputy located Reeves, who had two active warrants for his arrest. After Reeves was taken into custody, five plastic bags containing 27.23 grams of meth were found on him. During a search of Reeve’s house, two additional bags containing 5.2 grams of meth were also located, as well as scales and bags. As part of his plea agreement, Sopinski said Reeves would apply for the Dodge County Adult Drug Court. Hall found Reeves guilty, ordered a PSI and set his sentencing for Feb. 7, 2022.

Erich S. Kirchmann, 35, of Fremont appeared on a motion to revoke his probation. On Sept. 13, Kirchmann was sentenced to 18 months of intensive supervised probation for shoplifting, obstructing a peace officer and two counts of operating a vehicle to avoid arrest. A motion to revoke his probation was made after Kirchmann was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver on Nov. 27. Hall set Kirchmann’s bond at $100,000 and set his next hearing date for Jan. 18, 2022.

Thomas A. Becker, 33, of Fremont had his motion for discovery granted. Becker is facing a possession of a controlled substance charge from Nov. 2. Hall ordered the discovery to be done by Tuesday and set Becker’s next hearing date for Jan. 18, 2022.

