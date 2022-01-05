Fremont woman sentenced to one year in prison for drug possession

A 39-year-old Fremont woman was sentenced to one year in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women for possession of methamphetamine.

Carrie Lynn A. Smith initially pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was found guilty in the Dodge County District Court on Nov. 1, 2021.

On Jan. 5, 2021, investigators with the III Corps Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance of Smith at her residence after a neighbor reported suspected drug activity.

The investigators witnessed Smith stumbling to her residence and were allowed to enter the residence after Smith admitted to owning drug paraphernalia.

Although Smith opened a drawer and said no items were inside, an investigator located a glass pipe and bag of meth inside.

Smith had originally filed a writ not guilty plea to the charge, but withdrew it in order to apply to the Dodge County Adult Drug Court. Judge Geoffrey Hall set her sentencing for December 2021.

However, a bench warrant was issued for Smith's arrest after she violated the terms of her bond by testing positive for methamphetamine, and tetrahydrocannabinol on Nov. 18, 2021.

Hall said the presumption of probation for Smith was overcome by "substantial and compelling reasons" and sentenced her to prison. She was given credit for 48 days previously served.

In other district court news on Monday:

Michael T. Ogg, 52, of Fremont was sentenced to 12 months of probation for failing to register as a sex offender. He was initially placed on the registry for 25 years in March 1997 for first-degree sexual assault of a minor. On Nov. 29, 2021, Ogg pleaded guilty to violating the Sex Offender Registration Act after failing to register the August prior. As part of Ogg's sentencing, Hall also ordered him to take part in 60 hours of community service and a Change Company class, as well as remain employed.

Latecia M. Garcia, 26, of Fremont pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance on Tuesday. On Oct. 17, 2021, a Dodge County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to locate Garcia, who had an active warrant out for her arrest. The deputy pulled over a car matching the description of Garcia's vehicle and made contact with the driver. Garcia said she did not have identification on her and gave a fake name to the deputy, but eventually gave her real name and was placed under arrest. Although she denied owning a purse inside the car, the deputy found cards inside with her name, as well as a pipe containing meth. The deputy also found a bag containing meth during a search of the car. Hall found Garcia guilty, ordered a presentence investigation and set her sentencing for Feb. 8.

Nia S. Ellis, 28, of Fremont had her evidentiary hearing on a custodial sanction regarding her probation set for Feb. 2. On June 28, 2020, she was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation for driving under the influence. Ellis was sentenced again to 30 months of ISP for driving while revoked on May 17, 2021. A court document from probation stated that Ellis had shown up late for drug testing in November 2021. Ellis' attorney said his client had denied the sanctions and requested a continuance. Hall set Ellis' personal recognizance bond at $5,000 and said she must comply with all of her probation terms.

Gage M. Stricklett, 27, of Blair had his bond lowered to 10% of $50,000. He is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and a deadly weapon. Stricklett's attorney said his client would plead not guilty to the charges and was employed. Hall ordered Stricklett to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and set his status hearing for Jan. 31.

