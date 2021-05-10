Fremont woman sentenced to prison for drug possession charges

A 42-year-old Fremont woman was sentenced to 20 months in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women on two separate drug possession charges Monday.

Lashunda M. Pittman pleaded no contest to the two charges of possession of a controlled substance and waived her presentence investigation in the Dodge County District Court.

On July 5, 2020, Fremont Police Department officers responded to a residence on a report of a domestic assault. During the investigation, they learned that Pittman was the aggressor and placed her under arrest.

At the Dodge County Booking Center, a pipe containing methamphetamine residue was found on Pittman, who admitted to owning the pipe.

On Sept. 18, 2020, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled Pittman over for speeding and found she was driving on a revoked driver’s license. While in booking, a pipe with meth and a baggie of meth were found in Pittman’s purse.

Pittman failed to appear in court in December 2020 and a bench warrant of $100,000 was issued for her arrest.

Due to Pittman absconding while out on bond for both cases, Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis told Judge Geoffrey Hall she believed a term of incarceration was necessary.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}