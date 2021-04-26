Fremont woman sentenced to prison for drug possession, evidence tampering

A 47-year-old Fremont woman was sentenced to two years in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women for drug possession and tampering with evidence Monday.
Tekisha R. Skeens pleaded guilty on March 8 in Dodge County District Court to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
On Oct. 14, 2020, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed Skeens driving with no front or rear license plates and conducted a traffic stop.
A drug detection K-9 unit was requested for the traffic stop and a probable cause search was conducted. Cartridges of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) were found, as well as drug paraphernalia and syringes.
Skeens was placed under arrest and taken to booking. Although she denied having anything hidden on her, she was found to have two self-seal bags of methamphetamine and another syringe.
During her first hearing on Jan. 4, Skeens failed to appear and had a bench warrant issued for her arrest. She was placed into custody later that month and filed a writ not guilty plea on Feb. 8.
On March 8, Skeens appeared in court and withdrew her previous plea to make guilty pleas on all three counts, all of which are Class 4 felonies.
Four days later, another warrant was placed for Skeens’ arrest for failing to comply with her bond conditions by failing to reside at her reported address and appear for drug testing.
Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said she believed the presumption of probation was overcome and was seeking incarceration due to Skeens’ presentence investigation report and her long history of criminal activity and noncompliance with court orders.
“The defendant is at a very high risk to re-offend. Throughout the PSI, the defendant continues to not take responsibility for her actions and the actions that bring her in before this court today.”
Beamis said Skeens constantly blamed others, including her own attorney for the plea deal in applying to the Dodge County Adult Drug Court. She also said Skeens was angry at the drug court for pulling from her criminal history.
Additionally, Beamis said Skeens was inconsistent on her drug use, as she changed her story from it just taking place on the date of the incident to daily.
“So I’m not exactly sure which one she wants to be consistent on before this court today,” Beamis said.
Beamis said Skeens also blamed probation for not making her bond conditions clear and that she had never returned to her residence after posting bond.
“She absconded while out on bond in this matter, so based on everything, based on all the circumstances before this court today, the state believes a term of incarceration is necessary.”
Skeens’ attorney said his client had relapsed due to the death of relatives and that she had voluntarily obtained an evaluation and wanted to undergo treatment.
However, Judge Geoffrey Hall said he was not impressed by Skeens’ actions.
“I see little to no acceptance from the defendant,” he said. “There’s a lengthy record, she absconded, lied to the court and violated the bond.”
Hall sentenced Skeens to two years in prison on each of the counts to run concurrently. She was given credit for 97 days previously served and must serve a minimum of one year.
In other district court news on Monday:
- Edward J. Peters, 53, of Fremont was sentenced to two years in prison for theft by deception. On July 23, 2020, a Fremont man hired Peters to do reconstruction work on his home. The man signed a handwritten contract and paid Peters $10,000 for the work, but after cashing the check, Peters left Fremont. On Sept. 23, 2020, Fremont Police Department called Peters, who said he had sent new materials to the man, who said that was not the case. Peters pleaded no contest to the charge on March 22. Although Beamis said she was not opposed to probation, she said Peters indicated that he did not want the option in the PSI. Peters’ attorney said his client wanted to serve his time and get out to pay the restitution of $10,000 as soon as he could. Peters said he saw probation to be an issue as his job would require traveling across state lines multiple times. Hall found Peters an unsuitable candidate for probation due to his request. Because of this, as well as his lengthy record and lack of remorse, Hall sentenced him to prison. Peters was given 94 days credit previously served.
- Misti R. Daugherty, 43, of North Bend was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation for driving under the influence and assault of an officer. On Aug. 27, 2020, DCSO deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a North Bend bar. Upon arriving, the deputies found Daugherty attempting to drive while intoxicated. She admitted to drinking and multiple shooters (mini bottles of alcohol) were found inside the vehicle. Daugherty refused to submit to field sobriety tests and failed a preliminary breath test. During her arrest, she resisted and kicked a deputy in the face while being placed inside the vehicle. Although Daugherty previously filed a writ not guilty plea for the charges, she withdrew them to plead no contest to both of them on March 8. Beamis said she was not opposed to probation, as she said Daugherty had made excellent progress in recognizing her problem and wanting to work toward sobriety. Daugherty’s attorney said her client was eight months sober and was making plans to move into a new residence. Daugherty apologized for her actions in court and said she was ready to move forward. Hall said he was encouraged by her actions and sentenced her to probation on both counts to run concurrently. He also ordered her to attend two weekly 12-step programs, a cognitive program, a women’s trauma group and relapse prevention. Hall also gave Daugherty a $1,000 fine, five years revocation from her driver’s license and ordered her to do 60 hours of community service.
- Gage A. Havens, 20, of Fremont pleaded no contest to second-degree assault and terroristic threats. On Feb. 21, 2020, FPD officers were dispatched to a Fremont motel on a report of a shooting. Havens, who was pacing and agitated at the scene, said he was shot at by gang members. Officers on the scene were made aware of a victim at Methodist Fremont Health with a gunshot wound to his forearm. Another party told investigators that the two were in a vehicle leaving a party when Havens pulled out a gun and started firing from the car. One of the bullets was reported to have pierced the window of a nearby nursing home while the resident was inside. After arriving at the motel, Havens and the victim got into an argument about the latter’s gang affiliation. Havens challenged the victim to a fight and made threats while pointing the gun at the victim’s head. The victim was then shot after the two struggled over the gun. Multiple witnesses observed Havens running from the scene and identified the gun as his. Although he previously filed a writ not guilty plea, Havens withdrew it to make his new pleas in court. Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said that restitution may be ordered to pay for the victim’s medical bills. Hall found Havens guilty, ordered a PSI and substance abuse evaluation and set his sentencing for June 14.
- Shane P. Cirian, 36, of Papillion pleaded guilty to possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance. On July 11, 2020, Cirian was pulled over by FPD for driving with no registration. Cirian, who was observed as nervous and shaking, had no license and was found to have been driving on a suspended license. During the records check, he attempted to throw an energy drink can from the car that was later found to contain a small bag of meth. A search of the vehicle also found Cirian, a convicted felon, to be in possession of a knife with a 5-inch blade. As part of his plea, Cirian will apply to the Dodge County Adult Drug Court. Cirian’s attorney also asked for a reduction of Cirian’s bond from 10% of $100,000 to his prior bond of $20,000. Beamis was not opposed to a reduction, but asked for $50,000 instead due to Cirian’s previous failures to appear. Hall did not modify the current bond, but reinstated the $2,000 previously paid and set Cirian’s sentencing for June 7.
- Steven M. Morlan, 48, of Omaha had his hearing set for May 24 on a motion to revoke his PRS. On June 17, 2019, Morlan was sentenced to nine months of PRS following his two-year prison sentence for a theft charge. The motion to revoke was made last September after he appeared in the Pottawattamie County District Court on a probation violation immediately following his release. Morlan failed to appear in court in November and a bench warrant was placed for his arrest. Hall gave Morlan a financial affidavit for an attorney during his appearance.
- Tyler F. Vance, 38, of Nickerson had his hearing continued to May 3 on a motion to revoke his probation. On April 4, 2019, Vance was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for possession of a controlled substance. The motion to revoke was made in November after he failed to report for scheduled appointments and testing. Vance failed to appear in court in December and a bench warrant was placed for his arrest. Hall appointed an attorney to the case and approved the continuance after Vance said he wanted more time to discuss the plea deal, which would include two years in prison.
- Jose Reyes, 42, of Lyons had his hearing continued to May 17. Reyes previously pleaded not guilty to a DUI charge.