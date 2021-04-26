Fremont woman sentenced to prison for drug possession, evidence tampering

Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis said she believed the presumption of probation was overcome and was seeking incarceration due to Skeens’ presentence investigation report and her long history of criminal activity and noncompliance with court orders.

“The defendant is at a very high risk to re-offend. Throughout the PSI, the defendant continues to not take responsibility for her actions and the actions that bring her in before this court today.”

Beamis said Skeens constantly blamed others, including her own attorney for the plea deal in applying to the Dodge County Adult Drug Court. She also said Skeens was angry at the drug court for pulling from her criminal history.

Additionally, Beamis said Skeens was inconsistent on her drug use, as she changed her story from it just taking place on the date of the incident to daily.

“So I’m not exactly sure which one she wants to be consistent on before this court today,” Beamis said.

Beamis said Skeens also blamed probation for not making her bond conditions clear and that she had never returned to her residence after posting bond.