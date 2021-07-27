Fremont woman sentenced to prison for intent to deliver marijuana

A 31-year-old Fremont woman was sentenced to three-and-a-half to five years in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women after pleading no contest to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Monday.

Victoria E. Solberg was also sentenced to two years in prison for possession of methamphetamine, which will run concurrently with her other charge.

On May 21, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies were made aware of a physical domestic assault occurring in a car parked outside of a Fremont hotel and made contact with the couple, which included Solberg.

“During their investigation, the deputies ran the parties through dispatch,” Deputy Dodge County Attorney Emily Beamis. “Dispatch had advised that the defendant, as well as the male party, had active warrants out for their arrest.”

After searching the vehicle, deputies found 455.5 grams of marijuana located inside two bags in the trunk, as well as two pipes with meth residue.

In court on Monday, Solberg pleaded no contest to both charges and waived her right to a presentence investigation. As part of the plea agreement, Beamis said both sides would ask for a prison term for Solberg.

