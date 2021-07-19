Fremont woman sentenced to probation for death of child in care

Cassandra D. Nicholls, 30, of Colon had her probation extended by one year after admitting to violating the terms of her probation. On May 4, 2020, Nicholls was sentenced to 30 months of ISP for possession of a controlled substance. A motion to revoke her probation was made on April 27 after she was arrested in Saunders County on April 26 for possession of a controlled substance. After admitting to the violation, Nicholls was found guilty by Hall. Beamis said she supported a probation term for Nicholls, as it would give her enough time to see if she can complete the program and would extend past her time in the Saunders County Drug Court. Nicholls said she was preparing to go into treatment and knew