Fremonter faces drug charge
Fremonter faces drug charge

Police News

At approximately 6:45 a.m., Oct. 2, Brandon LK Presley, 33, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, THX wax, (highly concentrated cannabis), following a traffic stop for speeding in the 800 block of south Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.

He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

