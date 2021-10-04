Fremonter faces drug charge

At approximately 6:45 a.m., Oct. 2, Brandon LK Presley, 33, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, THX wax, (highly concentrated cannabis), following a traffic stop for speeding in the 800 block of south Broad Street, Fremont Police reported.
He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
