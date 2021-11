At approximately 11 p.m., Nov. 2, Thomas A. Becker, 33, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, Fremont Police reported.

Officers were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of north Broad Street where a syringe filled with some type of substance was found.

It was learned that the syringe fell out of a backpack in Becker’s possession. The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine and Becker was arrested.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0