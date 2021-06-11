 Skip to main content
Fremonter faces DUI charge
editor's pick top story

Fremonter faces DUI charge

  • Updated
Police News

At approximately 7:30 p.m., June 10, Keith F.H.C. Shear, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a report of an impaired driver in the 300 block of Watson Street.

He was also charged with driving with a suspended license, Fremont Police reported.

