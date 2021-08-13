 Skip to main content
Fremonters face drug charges
Fremonters face drug charges

Dodge County Sheriff

Two Fremont men face drug and burglary charges following a pursuit early Wednesday morning.

James Adams, 59, and John Ronan Jr., 65, were charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), burglary, possession of burglary tools and First Degree trespassing.

An incident began at 1:30 a.m., Aug. 11, when Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies saw a vehicle travel onto property in the area of County Road 30 and County Road Boulevard, where previous thefts had been reported.

The two occupants of the vehicle were observed removing items from the property, Sheriff Steve Hespen said in a press release.

When deputies attempted to contact the individuals, they fled on foot. A search was conducted by the Omaha Police helicopter, Able 1, and the Dodge County Sheriff’s K-9 unit.

Both individuals were taken into custody.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Fremont Fire Department assisted at the scene.

