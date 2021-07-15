Fremonters, Saunders County Sheriff recall suspect's route through city

As the mother of two young boys, Leffler thinks how devastating it would have been if one of the neighborhood children had been hit.

Leffler said a man from her neighborhood walked down from Rotary Park and said he’d almost been hit. The suspect is alleged to have driven through that park.

Neighbors began conversing.

“We started talking across the street at each other and a police unit did stop and tell us to get back on our porches, because he (the suspect) was swerving to hit people,” Leffler said.

An entry on the Dodge County Sheriff’s Facebook page was filled with almost 170 comments and almost 330 views. One commenter said he was almost T-boned at 23rd and C streets. A woman said she was almost hit on First Street.

Stukenholtz said the suspect went to the south edge of Fremont where he drove his vehicle into a vacant lot and tried to go alongside a building.

A Saunders County deputy blocked the exit and kept him from leaving the lot.

The suspect, who was alone in his vehicle, surrendered and was apprehended.

Stukenholtz is glad there were no reports of injuries but urges the public to be cautious.