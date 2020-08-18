Glass embarrassed for 'garden-variety' DUI

Strip away the title — or the fact that the county attorney was sitting as a defendant in a courtroom just two turns of a hallway from his office — and this was a garden-variety drunken driving case.
So said visiting Judge Robert Wester as he addressed Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass, who had just pleaded guilty to first-offense drunken driving Monday.
“Please don’t take offense at what I’m about to say,” Wester told Glass. “You’re a garden-variety drunk. When you accept that, we’ll all be better off. You do not have to live like that anymore.”
Wester gave Glass what he considered a “garden-variety” punishment for first-offense DUI: 15 months of probation, a $500 fine, an interlock device that Glass must clear in order to drive over the next 60 days. Hovering over that: seven days in jail that Wester can waive if Glass complies with terms of his probation.
“To say it’s been a rough few months is an understatement,” Glass told Wester. “I could sit here and give you a bunch of excuses. I’m just sorry and embarrassed.”
Surrounding Glass’s March 23 DUI are all sorts of weeds that Monday’s plea didn’t address. A Fremont man, Nathan Schany, and his attorney, Andrea McChesney, allege that Glass badgered Schany, who has been dating Glass’s estranged wife, into a psychiatric ward. They point to 10 phone calls and 46 texts Glass sent in the few hours before Schany was hospitalized in mid-March. In the messages, Glass mocked Schany, calling him a “faggot,” “retart” (sic) and “bitch.” He made reference to Walter White getting his head blown off in the hit series “Breaking Bad” and suggested that he could get all kinds of drugs for Schany.
Dodge County held Schany, 28, for six days in a psychiatric ward after he made suicidal comments to his parents in the hours after receiving those texts. Area mental health officials considered the nearly weeklong stay abnormally long.
Schany also has alleged that Glass got him fired from his job at a Fremont office supplier. Glass has denied wrongdoing, saying he had nothing to do with Schany’s termination or hospitalization. Glass’s harassing messages to Schany were nothing more than the “sarcastic blather” of a man “upset” over his pending divorce, Glass’s attorney said.
Judge Wester repeatedly asked Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle, the special prosecutor appointed to handle the case, if Monday’s plea applied only to the events of March 23. Beadle and Glass’ attorney, Clarence Mock, said yes. A lawyer familiar with the case said federal agents are investigating to determine whether Glass violated any federal laws.
“We’ve looked into a number of things,” Beadle told the judge. “I can’t say if there’s other agencies investigating. I don’t know what the (lawyers’) discipline committee is going to do.”
Glass isn’t the only one under scrutiny. A misdemeanor assault case is pending against Schany after Fremont police said that clerks witnessed Schany push and punch Glass at a Casey’s gas station in April. Schany denies that — and a trial is scheduled for October.
And Beadle said Monday that some of Glass’s former neighbors had grown fed up with what they believe was favorable treatment given to Glass by Fremont police. The night of March 23, a 911 caller, a neighbor of Glass’s, kept following Glass as he swerved and hit curbs on the edge of town.
After several minutes, the caller suggested to a dispatcher that Fremont police weren’t eager to respond because they knew the truck belonged to Glass, Beadle said. In time, Beadle said, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy fell in behind the truck and pulled him over. A breath test registered Glass’s blood-alcohol content at .142, well above the legal limit of .08.
“I know Mr. Glass professionally; he’s a very nice man,” Beadle told the judge. “He does have a terrible problem. He’s gotten by with it far too long. No one has held him accountable.”
One matter Monday’s hearing didn’t address: the fact that Glass had a handgun in his glove compartment that night, though he does not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Dodge County sheriff’s deputies secured the gun but did not cite Glass.
After deliberating on the matter, Wester told Glass that, as part of his probation, he cannot carry a gun.
Beadle said that followup investigation showed that since his arrest, Glass has gone to the Casey’s “in the middle of the day” to purchase single-serving bottles of liquor that he pours into a fountain drink. Videotape showed him doing so since his return from inpatient alcohol treatment in April, Beadle said.
A tearful Glass told the judge that he has “relapsed a couple of times” since April. However, Glass said, he now is seeing an Omaha therapist for his addiction. He said he attends AA meetings six times a week and is doing much better.
Glass said he is working to stay sober for the benefit of his children, who “think the world of me.”
He wiped away tears.
“I want to take responsibility for my actions and do better,” Glass said. “The most important thing are my children. In order to be a good dad, I have to stay sober. I’d like to show that the last few months don’t define me.”
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.