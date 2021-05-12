Grand jury determines no criminal conduct in death of Dodge County inmate

A grand jury determined Wednesday that there was no criminal conduct involved in the death of a Dodge County inmate in November.

A media release said Wednesday that District Judge Geoffrey Hall had called the jury to investigate Ethan C. Knoell's death while in custody.

Special prosecutor Gail VerMass presented evidence regarding Knoell's death to the jury, which returned a "no true bill," meaning they did not find enough evidence to file a charge.

Knoell, 26, was originally arrested on Nov. 16, 2020, by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office for domestic assault, resisting arrest, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, child neglect and obstructing justice.

On Nov. 17, 2020, Knoell was found unresponsive in his jail cell at the Dodge County Judicial Center and was pronounced dead the next day at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Knoell's obituary, published on Nov. 21, 2020, described him as "cherished" and "loved dearly" by his friends and family.

While typically the county attorney decides whether or not to prosecute individuals, the state of Nebraska requires a grand jury to be called if an individual dies while being apprehended by or while in the custody of a law enforcement officer or detention personnel.

