Grand jury determines no criminal conduct in police shooting of Fremont man in May

A grand jury determined there was no criminal conduct in regard to the death of a Fremont man who was shot by police in May.

On Tuesday, Dodge County District Court Judge Geoffrey Hall called a grand jury to investigate the circumstances of 33-year-old Aaron Schneider’s death on May 14.

The jury convened that same day with Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan, special prosecutor, presenting evidence around the death. Jurors concluded deliberations that afternoon and returned with a “no true bill.”

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. the day of Schneider’s death, the Fremont Police Department received a 911 call from him stating that he was going to kill himself and had been drinking alcohol, according to court documents.

At around 3:30 p.m., FPD officers arrived on the scene in the 200 block of South Clarmar Avenue. A few minutes later, Schneider advised them he had loaded a gun.

Radio traffic reported that Schneider had started aiming a weapon, and a few minutes later, he exited the residence and fired at least one shot toward police.

Schneider then returned to the residence and exited again with a different weapon. He walked south down Clarmar Avenue, where he met with multiple officers who discharged their weapons at him.

Schneider was given medical aid until he was transported to Methodist Fremont Health and died later that day. No officers were injured during the incident.

The shooting was the first of its kind to occur in Fremont since the 1970s, Police Chief Jeff Elliott told the Fremont Tribune in May.

“We’ve never been through this situation before and are working with all parties to determine the next steps,” Elliott said.

Nebraska requires a grand jury when an individual dies while being apprehended by or in the custody of a law enforcement officer or detention personnel.

The grand jury investigates the death to determine if formal charges should be filed against anyone for committing a crime in connection with it.

The jury works in secrecy and must not discuss the investigation, deliberations or votes with anyone unless instructed to do so by the judge.

The proceedings are kept secret to avoid criminals obstructing justice or fleeing, to protect witnesses from intimidation or threats and to protect innocent people whose names might come before the jury.

