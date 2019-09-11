The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for overtime traffic enforcement in conjunction with the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The grant period was from Aug. 16 to Sept. 2.
Sixteen Dodge County deputies participated and worked a total of 242 overtime hours. Deputies conducted one checkpoint on 275A at Hills Road and had contact with 113 vehicles.
The following is a list of arrests made and citations issued during the grant period: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, 11; Driving Under Suspension/Revocation, 6; Minor in Possession of Alcohol, 3; Open Alcoholic Container, 17; Narcotics Possession, 31; No Proof of Insurance, 11; Speeding, 41; Felony Arrests, 25; Fugitives Apprehended, 16; Child Passenger Safety Restraint, 2; Seat Belt Violation, 1. There were 140 total citations issued and 509 total vehicles contacted.
During the checkpoint, the following arrests were made or citations issued: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, 1; Narcotics Possession, 5; No Valid Registration, 4; No Proof of Insurance, 1; Open Alcoholic Container, 2; Driving Under Suspension, 1.