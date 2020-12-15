'He'd give you the shirt off his back' - Friend remembers Fremont police lieutenant

Still often worked midnight and afternoon shifts. He only had to be told once how to do things.

“He was very, very intelligent,” Toscano said.

Still was a reserve officer for about 3 ½ yrs.

He was hired by the Nebraska State Patrol, but had to drop out of the academy due to a training injury. He was hired as a fulltime FPD officer in 1986.

Elliott began working for Fremont’s police department in 1989 and remembers what he learned from Still.

“He was one of the first people who kind of showed me the ropes around here,” Elliott said.

Still taught Elliott how to make traffic stops. Elliott worked at his first vehicle accident with Still, who showed him how to conduct the investigation and complete the paperwork.

During his career, Still encountered various circumstances, some of which he shared in a 2019 Tribune article.

Still remembered when he was called to a scene early one morning. It was dark when he saw a young man sitting on a street curb with a gun under his chin.

The man was distraught after breaking up with a girlfriend.