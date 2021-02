At approximately 4:35 p.m. Feb. 3, a hit and run property damage accident was reported in the 1900 block of Platte Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

The driver of a 2007 Ford Taurus reported he was traveling east on 19th Street.

He entered the intersection and was struck by a silver- or white-colored Ford F150 that was traveling south on Platte Avenue.

The driver of the Ford Pickup then left the scene.

- Tribune staff

