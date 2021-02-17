Hit and run accident reported

At approximately 5:40 p.m., Feb. 16, a hit-and-run property damage accident was reported in the 900 block of east 10th Street, Fremont Police reported.
Reported damaged was a 2018 Blue Dodge Challenger that was parked and unattended in a parking lot. No damage estimates are available at this time.
- Tribune staff
