Hit and run accident reported
Hit and run accident reported

Police News

At approximately 5:40 p.m., Feb. 16, a hit-and-run property damage accident was reported in the 900 block of east 10th Street, Fremont Police reported.

Reported damaged was a 2018 Blue Dodge Challenger that was parked and unattended in a parking lot. No damage estimates are available at this time.

- Tribune staff

