Hit and run accident reported

At approximately 4:35 p.m., Jan. 25, a hit and run property damage accident was reported in the 1600 block of north Nye Avenue.

The driver of a 2011 Dodge Avenger was traveling north on Nye Avenue. While driving across the intersection of 16th Street a westbound car, traveling on 16th Street, slid through the stop sign and struck the northbound Avenger, Fremont Police reported.

The driver of the second vehicle drove away from the scene. The second vehicle was described as red in color and was possibly a Toyota. Damage to the Avenger is estimated at $500.

- Tribune staff

