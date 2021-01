At approximately 9:15 p.m., Jan. 15, a hit and run property damage accident was reported in the 1600 block of north Somers Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A 2005 Nissan Sentra was parked on the street and unoccupied when it was struck by a passing vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle left the scene without leaving any contact information. Damage to the Sentra is estimated at $300.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0