Hit and run accident reported

At approximately 6:20 p.m. Monday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a hit and run property damage accident.
The victim reported that on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, he was traveling south on Bell Street in his 2015 Red Chevrolet Camaro when a black Mercury Montego, also traveling south in an adjacent lane, attempted to change lanes and while doing so struck the front of the Camaro.
The driver of the Montego did not stop and drove away from the scene. Damage estimates are unknown at this time.
