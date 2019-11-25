{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 12:50 p.m. Sunday, Fremont Police responded to a hit and run property damage accident reported near the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Luther Road.

The victim reported she was driving her 2018 Lincoln MKX east on 23rd Avenue and had stopped for a red light when she was rear ended by a male driving a charcoal gray or black GMC Sierra.

The male turned north onto Luther Road and left the scene without leaving any contact information. Damage to the victim’s vehicle is estimated at $1,500.

