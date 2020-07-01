Hit-and-run accident reported
editor's pick top story

Hit-and-run accident reported

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a hit-and-run property damage accident that was reported in the 400 block of north Broad Street.

The victim reported that he was driving his 1998 Chevrolet Pickup north on Broad Street and as he entered into the intersection at 4th Street a black car, make and model unknown, turned north onto Broad Street and struck the passenger side of the victim’s pickup.

Estimated damage to the victim’s pickup is unknown at this time.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News