Hit-and-run accident reported

At approximately 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a hit-and-run property damage accident that was reported in the 400 block of north Broad Street.

The victim reported that he was driving his 1998 Chevrolet Pickup north on Broad Street and as he entered into the intersection at 4th Street a black car, make and model unknown, turned north onto Broad Street and struck the passenger side of the victim’s pickup.