Hit and run collision reported

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a hit and run, two-vehicle property damage collision that was reported in the 100 block of north Howard Street.
A driver of a green Ford F-150 pickup reported that he was traveling west on 1st Street when a dark colored car traveling north on Howard Street collided with his vehicle. The driver of the dark colored car then fled the scene.
No damage estimate was available.
