 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hit and run collision reported
editor's pick top story

Hit and run collision reported

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a hit and run, two-vehicle property damage collision that was reported in the 100 block of north Howard Street.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A driver of a green Ford F-150 pickup reported that he was traveling west on 1st Street when a dark colored car traveling north on Howard Street collided with his vehicle. The driver of the dark colored car then fled the scene.

No damage estimate was available.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News