Hit and run property damage reported

At approximately 10:15 a.m. Monday, the Fremont Police Department responded to a hit and run property damage accident that was reported in the 1000 block of north Park Avenue.

The victim reported his 2009 Honda Accord was parked on the street in front of his residence when it was struck by another vehicle. The driver of the 2nd vehicle left the scene without leaving any contact information. Damage to the Accord is estimated at $2,000.